Director Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller ‘Shaitaan’, which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika in the lead roles, hit the cinema halls on March 8. On its opening day itself, the film did decent business, and earned Rs 15.21 crore in India. On the following days, Saturday and Sunday, the film saw a spike and raked in moolah at the box office. It collected Rs 19.18 crore on Saturday and Rs 20.74 crore on Sunday.
However, on its fourth day, Monday, the film saw a dip. As per trade website Sacnilk, the film managed to earn around Rs 7 crore nett (early estimates) in India, for all languages. The total domestic earnings of ‘Shaitaan’ for all languages now stand to be around Rs 61 crore.
Coming to the film occupancy, the overall Hindi occupancy was 14.96% on day four. While it was 9.55% for morning shows, 13.33% for afternoon shows, 14.70% for evening shows, it increased to 22.26% for night shows. As for its overseas business, the film raked in Rs.15.26 crore (USD 1.86 million) over the first weekend, and the film's worldwide weekend gross collection now is Rs. 80.31 crore (USD 9.80 million). ‘Shaitaan’ also marks Ajay Devgn’s second highest overseas opening.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the box office figures of ‘Shaitaan’ on Monday. “The audience has spoken loud and clear: #Shaitaan wins HEARTS, conquers BOXOFFICE… A ₹ 55 cr+ opening weekend for a supernatural thriller is an eye-opener and a case study for those who undermine this genre… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #Shaitaan has scored across the board: from metros to Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, from plexes to single screens… Most importantly, the mass pockets have embraced the film… An indicator that #Shaitaan is sure to enjoy a successful innings. All eyes on the crucial Monday [Day 4] number,” he tweeted.
‘Shaitaan’ is backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banners of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. The supernatural film is a Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film ‘Vash’, and revolves around a family held hostage at their home by a man with supernatural powers.