Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the box office figures of ‘Shaitaan’ on Monday. “The audience has spoken loud and clear: #Shaitaan wins HEARTS, conquers BOXOFFICE… A ₹ 55 cr+ opening weekend for a supernatural thriller is an eye-opener and a case study for those who undermine this genre… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #Shaitaan has scored across the board: from metros to Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, from plexes to single screens… Most importantly, the mass pockets have embraced the film… An indicator that #Shaitaan is sure to enjoy a successful innings. All eyes on the crucial Monday [Day 4] number,” he tweeted.