'Shaitaan' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan Starrer Expected To Register A Decent Opening

Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar said, ''The awareness of the film is very exciting. After a long while a horror thriller with a great cast is coming to theatres. Three of them have their own fan following. The good part of the film is that the tone is in the horror zone but it also targets the family audiences. It has got an U/A certificate, so, a larger audience can watch it. The brilliant part is that with the trailer, they created awareness and people really liked it, especially the interactions between Ajay and Madhavan''.