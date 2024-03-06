'Shaitaan' which is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film titled 'Vash', is all set to hit the screens on March 8. The horror film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in key roles. The trailer has already created significant buzz and audiences are eagerly waiting for it to release in theatres. 'Shaitaan' is directed by Vikas Bahl. Ahead of the film’s release, it has been reportedly given an U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a few changes. 'Shaitaan' has reportedly received four modifications and one cut.
'Shaitaan' is a diabolical horror-thriller and it has some gory scenes and heart-thumping moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Censor Board has asked the makers of the film to add a voiceover featuring the disclaimer stating ''the film does not support/endorse black magic''. Vikas was also asked to replace an abusive word with a scream.
CBFC has also asked the makers of 'Shaitaan' to cut down the visuals of a gory scene by 25% where blood comes out from the mouth. The board has also asked to add the message on liquor consumption. With all these changes, 'Shaitaan’s runtime is said to be 132 minutes i.e. 2 hours and 12 minutes.
The buzz of 'Shaitaan' is positive. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it has already got 4554 shows and has sold nearly 28000 tickets minting about Rs 66 lakhs for day 1.
R Madhavan plays the antagonist while Ajay and Jyotika plays husband and wife in the thriller. They have two children and their daughter has been possessed by evil. At the trailer launch, Ajay said that he connected with the emotions of a helpless father in the movie.
Ajay said, “When we started shooting, the first thing Maddy (Madhavan) told me was: ‘Why aren’t you doing this role, why have you given it to me?’. I told him, ‘I really feel for the character of the father, so I will not be able to do justice to the other character. It’s a stronger character though''.