'Shaitaan' which is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film titled 'Vash', is all set to hit the screens on March 8. The horror film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in key roles. The trailer has already created significant buzz and audiences are eagerly waiting for it to release in theatres. 'Shaitaan' is directed by Vikas Bahl. Ahead of the film’s release, it has been reportedly given an U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a few changes. 'Shaitaan' has reportedly received four modifications and one cut.