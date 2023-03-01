Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Shahid Kapoor On Doing More Films Like 'Jab We Met' : It’s Not Like An Everyday Film

Shahid Kapoor On Doing More Films Like 'Jab We Met' : It’s Not Like An Everyday Film

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:26 am

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who played the lead opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Imtiaz Ali film 'Jab We Met', shared that a film like that can only be made once in two decades. Earlier this month, the Hindi film was re-released in theatres for Valentine's Day and fans were seen dancing in the cinema halls.

The actor was also seen joining fans at a Mumbai movie theatre when the dance song Mauja Mauja played as the film ended. In the video, excited fans can be seen taking videos and selfies with Shahid. He later put a video on Instagram of himself interacting with the moviegoers. He captioned the post: "Jab We Met 16 years later." The actor shared that he had been speaking with Imtiaz about working on another romantic film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid spoke about the 2007 film. He said, "We re-released Jab We Met recently and a lot of people are now asking me why ain’t I doing a film like this again. I feel, Jab We Met happens once in two decades and it’s not like an everyday film. Most of the film one does in this genre are bad, so one needs to pick up a decent script. In fact, Imtiaz (Ali, director) and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting."

'Jab We Met' was released on October 26, 2007. The romantic drama also stars Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh, and Pavan Malhotra. Shahid was also nominated for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards and Kareena Kapoor won the Best Actress trophy for her performance as Geet.

Recently, Shahid made his OTT debut with the Prime Video series 'Farzi' created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He stars as Sunny, an artist who turns to counterfeit money in order to save his grandfather's printing press. The drama series also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora.

