The wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's wedding was a star-studded affair, and several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan to Taapsee Pannu, marked their presence at the reception held in Mumbai.
Taapsee, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month, made her first post-wedding appearance. She looked beautiful in a red sari, and happily posed for the paparazzi. As the photographers congratulated her, she said, “thank you,” before saying, “Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now).” When asked, “Sir nahi aaye? (didn't her husband come with her),” she quipped, “Marwaoge tum log mujhe?” (You guys are going to get me in trouble).
Meanwhile, fans were delighted to see Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat posing together at the wedding, almost two decades after they featured together in Anurag Basu's blockbuster romance ‘Murder’.
Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always in a black sherwani as he posed with the father of the bride.
Others celebs at the event were Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ameesha Patel, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Aayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Esha Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Adah Sharma, Sunny Singh, Avika Gor, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Anand Pandit hosted the wedding reception of her daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil.