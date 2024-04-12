Taapsee, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month, made her first post-wedding appearance. She looked beautiful in a red sari, and happily posed for the paparazzi. As the photographers congratulated her, she said, “thank you,” before saying, “Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now).” When asked, “Sir nahi aaye? (didn't her husband come with her),” she quipped, “Marwaoge tum log mujhe?” (You guys are going to get me in trouble).