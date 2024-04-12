Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper At Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Reception, Taapsee Pannu Makes First Post-Wedding Appearance

The reception of producer Anand Pandit's daughter saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Emraan Hashmi in attendance.

Advertisement

Instagram
Celebs at Anand Pandit’s Daughter’s Reception Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's wedding was a star-studded affair, and several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan to Taapsee Pannu, marked their presence at the reception held in Mumbai. 

Taapsee, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month, made her first post-wedding appearance. She looked beautiful in a red sari, and happily posed for the paparazzi. As the photographers congratulated her, she said, “thank you,” before saying, “Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now).” When asked, “Sir nahi aaye? (didn't her husband come with her),” she quipped, “Marwaoge tum log mujhe?” (You guys are going to get me in trouble).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans were delighted to see Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat posing together at the wedding, almost two decades after they featured together in Anurag Basu's blockbuster romance ‘Murder’.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always in a black sherwani as he posed with the father of the bride. 

Others celebs at the event were Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ameesha Patel, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Aayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Esha Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Adah Sharma, Sunny Singh, Avika Gor, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Anand Pandit hosted the wedding reception of her daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Assembly Polls, Statehood Soon For J&K, Says PM Modi In Udhampur
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch