Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Kolkata Knight Riders Match In Eden Gardens With Son AbRam - Check Viral Video Inside

At the recent Kolkata Knight Riders match, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his youngest son - AbRam. Check the viral video inside.

Advertisement

X
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Photo: X
info_icon

As the Indian Premiere League (IPL) reaches its zenith, all eyes are glued towards the screen. Cricket enthusiasts are watching every match with bated breath to see which team will take the trophy home this year. As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, all eyes turned towards Shah Rukh Khan who attended the match with his youngest son, AbRam.

In a video that has now gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan is seen entering the Eden Gardens with his son, AbRam. The actor was spotted in a KKR purple jersey with his hair pulled back in a neat man bun. On the other hand, AbRam was seen clutching onto his father’s hands as he wore a white t-shirt. The superstar walked into the stadium surrounded by his bodyguards. The video also showed how people turned their cameras towards this father-son duo to click candid pictures of them.

Advertisement

Take a look at the viral video here.

Not just this match, Khan has been spotted at every KKR match this IPL season. Previously, he was spotted enjoying the match with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and her best friend and actor Ananya Panday. The actor has been caught on camera watching the match with utmost intensity. Currently, his team stands in the second position in the points table. They have won five out of the seven matches, and it looks like the league is on their side as of now.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Dunki’ which worked well with the audience. He has marked his comeback in Bollywood with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ which broke records and proved to be blockbusters. His upcoming film is with his daughter – Suhana Khan – who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ The project is titled ‘King’ and is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is set to start rolling from June onwards.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know