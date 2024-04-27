Not just this match, Khan has been spotted at every KKR match this IPL season. Previously, he was spotted enjoying the match with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and her best friend and actor Ananya Panday. The actor has been caught on camera watching the match with utmost intensity. Currently, his team stands in the second position in the points table. They have won five out of the seven matches, and it looks like the league is on their side as of now.