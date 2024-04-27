As the Indian Premiere League (IPL) reaches its zenith, all eyes are glued towards the screen. Cricket enthusiasts are watching every match with bated breath to see which team will take the trophy home this year. As the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens, all eyes turned towards Shah Rukh Khan who attended the match with his youngest son, AbRam.
In a video that has now gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan is seen entering the Eden Gardens with his son, AbRam. The actor was spotted in a KKR purple jersey with his hair pulled back in a neat man bun. On the other hand, AbRam was seen clutching onto his father’s hands as he wore a white t-shirt. The superstar walked into the stadium surrounded by his bodyguards. The video also showed how people turned their cameras towards this father-son duo to click candid pictures of them.
Take a look at the viral video here.
Not just this match, Khan has been spotted at every KKR match this IPL season. Previously, he was spotted enjoying the match with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and her best friend and actor Ananya Panday. The actor has been caught on camera watching the match with utmost intensity. Currently, his team stands in the second position in the points table. They have won five out of the seven matches, and it looks like the league is on their side as of now.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Dunki’ which worked well with the audience. He has marked his comeback in Bollywood with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ which broke records and proved to be blockbusters. His upcoming film is with his daughter – Suhana Khan – who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ The project is titled ‘King’ and is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is set to start rolling from June onwards.