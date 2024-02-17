Seerat Kapoor On Learning Urdu For 'Rabb Se Hai Dua': It Wasn't A Cakewalk

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is playing Mannat in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', revealed that it wasn't easy to adapt to the mannerism and tone of the Urdu language.

The show’s differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage made headlines all throughout its run with the lead cast Aditi Sharma (Dua), Karanvir Sharma (Haider) and Richa Rathore (Ghazal).