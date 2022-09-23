Seema Pahwa Talks About Playing Fun Yet Sinister Ganga Devi In 'Jamtara 2'

Actress Seema Pahwa, who is currently gearing up for the second season of the streaming crime drama 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega', recently spoke about her part in the series of a highly calculative and cunning political leader, Ganga Devi.



The actress described her character as fun and at the same time dangerous.



Speaking about her role in 'Jamtara Season 2', Seema said, "Ganga Devi is very unique with her characteristics and traits. She's fun and at the same time dangerous. She's child-like but at the same time cunning. Portraying this duality has been highly fulfilling."



"This character's strong headedness helped me enjoy 'Ganga Devi' even more. For me, when it comes to acting, I only see the character. My focus remains on exploring various facets of emotions that can be deemed surreal. I can say that I enjoyed playing Ganga Devi a lot."



Written by Trishant Srivastava, 'Jamtara Season 2' also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany in pivotal roles.



The series, produced by Ajit Andhare, Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and directed by the National Award winning director Soumendra Padhi, is set to premiere on Netflix from September 23.