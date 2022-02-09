Sayani Gupta Talks About Her Upcoming Film 'Homecoming'

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta who is known for her work on 'Four More Shots Please' and 'Jolly LLB 2', will soon be seen in the film 'Homecoming,' which is set to release on SonyLiv.

In a recent conversation with Outlook, Gupta talked about the film and her experience working on the sets. She also talks about the plot of the film and mentions the project felt just right.

While talking about her film, Gupta mentioned the film is "extremely indie" and also added she had a great time working on the sets, the actress said, "The experience was lovely. A bunch of, very sweet boys and girls got together to make this film. And it was a very indie kind of feel, actually felt like you are performing at a theatre group. The film is extremely indie and, um, everything about the project actually felt right. I had a great time working on the sets of the film."

While speaking about the plot of the film Gupta said, "The film revolves around a reunion of a bunch of friends who used to do theater together, they had a theater group and they were very close. But now after many years have passed, and they are sort of not in touch. There are breakups that happened, people, don't talk to each other. And then one fine day, a house, is getting sold off where they used to have the theater group. So yeah, the film is basically about the reunion of a bunch of friends."

According to a report by Indiatoday, Gupta also opened up about her role in the film she said, “Homecoming is truly special for many reasons, working in Kolkata, working with old friends and making some new ones. Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. I play Sri.. Sri is love. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over. You will know what I mean when you watch the film.”

The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata and their journey. and their journey. Friends Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Plabita Borthakur, Tushar Pandey, and Soham Majumdar meet after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at an old theatre that is about to be transformed into a heritage hotel.

Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, and Plabita Borthakur will be seen in the upcoming musical drama, 'Homecoming.' Written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film will premiere on February 18 on SonyLiv.