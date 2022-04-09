Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Covid-19 Positive; Broadway's 'Plaza Suite' Performance Cancelled

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for the coronavirus. Parker’s husband, actor Matthew Broderick, had also tested positive a few days back. Owing to that her Broadway's 'Plaza Suite' performance has been cancelled.

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 2:55 pm

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to cancel her performance for Broadway’s 'Plaza Suite'. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the news of the actress testing positive was confirmed by producers of Neil Simon play via Twitter. The statement read, "Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis.”

Recently a couple of days ago, Parker’s husband and actor Matthew Broderick had also tests positive for Covid-19. The statement further read, “With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for Covid-19, tonight’s performance of Plaza Suite is cancelled. The producers apologise for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.” 

As per Latestly, the limited engagement show began with the preview of February 25. It officially opened on March 28 at the Hudson theatre and is set to run till June 26. 

