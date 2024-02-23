Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of How She Burns Her ‘Sarso Ka Saag, Makkhan’

Actress Sara Ali Khan has given a sneak-peek into what it takes for her to burn those extra calories--with a spin of poetry.

IANS
IANS

February 23, 2024

Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sara Ali Khan has given a sneak-peek into what it takes for her to burn those extra calories--with a spin of poetry.

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos from her gym day. The first clip had the ‘Simmba’ actress running on the treadmill and wrote: “Aur Khao sarso ka saag abhi bhaag Milkha bhaag. Run like lagi hai aag.”

In another video, the 28-year-old actress was seen doing weighted squats and burpees.

She captioned it: “Ab jo khaya chitta makkhan jump kara badhao dil ki dhadkan.”

In the third clip, Sara was seen enjoying the sun while on a swing.

Talking about her work, Sara will be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’. She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and ‘Metro... In Dino’ among many others.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement