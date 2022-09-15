Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Sara Ali Khan On Playing Sharmila Tagore: She's So Graceful, Don't Know If I Am

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen talking about her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and recently, she spoke about playing her on-screen if a biopic is made on Sharmila.

Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore
Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 6:57 pm

The 'Atrangi Re' actress, while answering a question asked by her fan on portraying her grandmother in her biopic, said that it is not easy to match her grace while portraying her in a biopic.

"She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful," replied Sara.

Tagore is known for her remarkable performances in movies such as Shakti Samanta's 1964 hit 'Kashmir Ki Kali', her chemistry with Rajesh Khanna was also liked by the audience in the films like 'Aradhana', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem' and others.

During a live show on Roposo, Sara said she does not talk to her grandmother much about her films and works.

She added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's project opposite Vicky Kaushal and also in 'Gaslight' along with Vikrant Massey.

