Sara Ali Khan has two back-to-back releases this month. The actor is ready with ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ Both these OTT releases deal with two different genres. In a latest interview, the actor talked about how she juggled these two projects and also opened up about playing two different characters at the same time.
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan talked about how she juggled between ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ She revealed that both the characters are unique and have nothing in common. She said, “They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ was definitely tricky.”
Talking about working with Homi Adajania on ‘Murder Mubarak’, the actor said, “It was so amazing to work with Homi Adajania and this cast because I got to discover so much about myself. I also think this film came to me at an important time in my life when it was very important for me to understand, unlearn.” She also revealed that both the characters are roles that she had not played before. She mentioned that it was interesting for her to come out of her zone.
‘Murder Mubarak’ is a mystery thriller that is set to stream on March 15, while ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a pre-Independence drama film that will stream on March 21.