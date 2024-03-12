In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan talked about how she juggled between ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ She revealed that both the characters are unique and have nothing in common. She said, “They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ was definitely tricky.”