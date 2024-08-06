Why is Sanjay Dutt replaced in 'Son of Sardaar 2'?

'Son of Sardaar 2' is said to be shot in Scotland and it also stars Mrunal Thakur. As per the report, Sanjay Dutt's UK visa application was rejected due to his arrest in the past. The portal quoted a source saying, “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK.'' After Ajay’s team found out that Sanjay's visa request had been rejected, he was removed and replaced by Ravi Kishan.