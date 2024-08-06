Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Removed From 'Son of Sardaar 2' After His UK Visa Application Rejected Over Arrest In 1993: Report

After Sanjay Dutt's visa request had been rejected, he was removed from the 'Son of Sardaar' sequel which is to be shot in the UK.

Sanjay Dutt replaced in Son of Sardaar 2 by Ravi Kishan
Sanjay Dutt reportedly replaced in 'Son of Sardaar 2' by Ravi Kishan Photo: X
Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Son of Sardaar', which released in 2012, is getting its sequel, titled 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The sequel was supposed to star Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles of Billu and Jassi. However, a report in Mid-Day states that Sanjay is no longer part of the film. The report claims that he has been replaced by Ravi Kishan.

Why is Sanjay Dutt replaced in 'Son of Sardaar 2'?

'Son of Sardaar 2' is said to be shot in Scotland and it also stars Mrunal Thakur. As per the report, Sanjay Dutt's UK visa application was rejected due to his arrest in the past. The portal quoted a source saying, “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK.'' After Ajay’s team found out that Sanjay's visa request had been rejected, he was removed and replaced by Ravi Kishan.

Sanjay Dutt will star in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 5' with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will be reportedly shot in September in London. Will Sanjay's visa troubles impact the film's shoot? On this the source said, "Sajid has chosen a wiser route. While the shooting with the cast begins in London, all of Sanju’s portions will be filmed in Mumbai. So, there are no issues on that front.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under TADA and the Arms Act in April 1993. He was later convicted for violation of the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons procured from the other accused in the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts. The actor was sentenced to five years in prison. He was granted bail several times. In March 2013, the Supreme Court upheld his five-year sentence. He completed his jail term in 2016.

