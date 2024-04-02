Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Star Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee's Next Project? Here's What We Know

The insider told Pinkvilla, “Samantha and Atlee have previously worked together in ‘Theri’ and the duo is now in talks for a reunion on the Allu Arjun film. Both of them shared a great bond back in the day and are excited for this reunion. It’s among the most awaited films in present times and will feature some of biggest names of Indian Cinema.” However, it’s important to note that the actress’ involvement in the upcoming project is yet to be officially confirmed.