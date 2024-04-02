Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Star Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee's Next Project? Here's What We Know

Tamil filmmaker Atlee is making waves in the film industry by getting together a stellar cast for his forthcoming project, and the announcement of Allu Arjun as the male lead has further heightened anticipation.
The dynamic collaboration between Atlee and Allu Arjun is preparing to commence production in October of this year, and the project is touted to be a high-budget masterpiece which is out to redefine Tamil cinema. With the ‘Pushpa’ actor on board the project, Atlee has already kicked off the casting for the film.
Now, as per latest developments, sources close to the project have revealed that the filmmaker is currently in discussions with Samantha Ruth Prabhu to potentially join the film as the female lead.
The insider told Pinkvilla, “Samantha and Atlee have previously worked together in ‘Theri’ and the duo is now in talks for a reunion on the Allu Arjun film. Both of them shared a great bond back in the day and are excited for this reunion. It’s among the most awaited films in present times and will feature some of biggest names of Indian Cinema.” However, it’s important to note that the actress’ involvement in the upcoming project is yet to be officially confirmed.
In addition to the ‘Shaakuntalam’ star, the script seemingly will be requiring multiple female leads, and casting efforts are currently underway. In other news, rumours have surfaced about Trisha Krishnan joining ensemble cast, although official confirmations are still awaited.
On the musical front of the untitled film, renowned musician Anirudh Ravichander has also reportedly signed on to compose the movie’s tracks, further adding on to the anticipation for what’s to come.
Allu Arjun is expected to conclude shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ soon and will directly jump into preparations for Atlee’s upcoming project.
Despite various reports surrounding the upcoming movie, only the fact that Atlee is directing and Allu Arjun has been roped in as the male lead has been confirmed. Rest everything including the female lead, script, release date, title, cast and crew have been heavily kept under wraps.