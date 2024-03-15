Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action. The actor stepped away from showbiz when she shared that she was diagnosed with myositis. She is currently in the news with her health podcast and her upcoming series with Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was forced to share her diagnosis with the public.
The actor was seen at the India Today Conclave 2024. At the conclave, she revealed that she was forced to go public with her auto-immune condition because her project was at risk. She said, “I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn't ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread. The producers needed me to promote it, otherwise, it (the film) would just die.”
She revealed that she was on high doses of medication to be stable. Talking about her journey from then till now, she continued, “I was called sympathy queen by the public. My journey as an actor, and as a human being, I have evolved so much. Early on in my career, I was anxious and go up looking for nasty articles and what was being written about me. The more people accuse me of things, I have started to question every question and thought of mine. They have forced me to become the person that I can be proud of.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the news of her medical condition in October 2022. She became a household name with her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series, ‘The Family Man.’ She will be seen playing the lead role in Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel.’