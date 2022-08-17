Sam Mendes To Recieve Ebert Director Award At Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes will be honoured with the Ebert Director Award at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey has announced.

The award, named after legendary film critic Roger Ebert, recognises filmmakers who have exemplified greatness in their careers.

Mendes, known for directing acclaimed titles such as “1917,” “Skyfall” and “Road to Perdition,” will receive the honour at the TIFF Tribute Awards on September 11.

“From his first appearance at TIFF with American Beauty, director Sam Mendes brought his exacting and lyrical vision of cinema to Toronto. We are delighted to honour his unique voice and body of work with this year’s TIFF Ebert Director Award," Bailey said in a statement.

TIFF will also see the Canadian premiere of the director’s latest film “Empire of Light", starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones and Colin Firth.

Mendes made his debut as a feature film director at TIFF in 1999 with the world premiere of “American Beauty". The film won best picture and best director at the Oscars.

Past recipients of the Ebert Director Award include filmmakers Denis Villeneuve, Chloe Zhao and Taika Waititi.

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18.