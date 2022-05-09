Monday, May 09, 2022
Salman Khan's Lookalike Azam Ansari Arrested By The Lucknow Police

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's doppelganger, who is famous on social media, was arrested by the Lucknow Police on May 8. Reportedly he was causing some traffic violations while he was shooting for an Instagram Reel.

Azam Ansari Instagram/ @azam00ansari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:52 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s doppelgänger has been arrested in Lucknow after he shot a video in a public place. Khan’s lookalike, Azam Ansari, was taken into custody by the police late on May 8 night, according to a report on NDTV. 

On May 8, Ansari was making an Instagram Reel at the historic clock tower, and a huge crowd had gathered to see the social media star. This led to traffic build-up and eventually a massive jam. The police then rushed to the location and arrested the star after several commutators complained. He was arrested by the Thakurganj police for smoking in a public place as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Azam Ansari (@azam00ansari)

Ansari is known for making videos against the background of historic roads and monuments in Lucknow. He has around 1.67 lakh YouTube subscribers and he is often seen striking poses similar to Khan.

The news of his arrest has gone viral all over social media.

