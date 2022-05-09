Salman Khan's Lookalike Azam Ansari Arrested By The Lucknow Police

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s doppelgänger has been arrested in Lucknow after he shot a video in a public place. Khan’s lookalike, Azam Ansari, was taken into custody by the police late on May 8 night, according to a report on NDTV.

On May 8, Ansari was making an Instagram Reel at the historic clock tower, and a huge crowd had gathered to see the social media star. This led to traffic build-up and eventually a massive jam. The police then rushed to the location and arrested the star after several commutators complained. He was arrested by the Thakurganj police for smoking in a public place as well.

Uttar Pradesh | A man from Lucknow, Azam Ansari penalised, arrested, and sent to jail last night by Thakurganj Police for smoking in a public place. The man used to copy actor Salman Khan and shoot videos of himself for social media. pic.twitter.com/RQgqEwzzzI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2022

Ansari is known for making videos against the background of historic roads and monuments in Lucknow. He has around 1.67 lakh YouTube subscribers and he is often seen striking poses similar to Khan.

The news of his arrest has gone viral all over social media.