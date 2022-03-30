Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Shares A Cryptic Post, Tags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Today, actor Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend and actor Somy Ali shared a post on her Instagram that has gone viral She warned about 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' and said that he will be exposed soon. She also tagged actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the post.

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 6:07 pm

Actor Somy Ali keeps turning up in headlines because of her statement on her Bollywood journey. She has previously worked in many films and was amongst the popular names as well then. Today, Ali is back in headlines but not for a good reason. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram warning about ‘Havery Weinstein of Bollywood’ and that he would be exposed soon. 

Ali shared a silhouette still from a music video and wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” The still shows an actor and actress most probably from the 90s. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not only the post, but Ali also tagged actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it. After the post went viral, model Nikkiey Chawla wrote, "Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girl might hv gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising voice and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb”.


Ali has been seen in hit films of Bollywood like ‘Krishna Avatar’ with Mithun Chakraborty, ‘Anth’ with Suniel Shetty, ‘Yaar Gaddar’ with Saif Ali Khan, ‘Andolan’ with Govinda to name a few. According to Pinkvilla, she also has an NGO called ‘No More Tears’. 

