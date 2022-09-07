Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah To Star In Anurag Kashyap's Next Production Venture

Actress Saiyami Kher is teaming up with actor Gulshan Devaiah for her next, which is an untitled drama genre film produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Saiyami Kher IANS

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 5:43 pm

It is currently being shot in Hyderabad. 

This won't be the first time that both actors will team up. Earlier, the duo had worked together before in the anthology 'Unpaused Season 1'.

Saiyami says, "It is an interesting project and something that will stay with people for a long. Gulshan is an amazing actor, extremely creative , extremely versatile.

"We worked together for Unpaused Season 1 and there is a comfort level working with him. Unfortunately, I can't reveal much about it but I can promise you that the wait will be worth it."

Saiyami will also be seen sharing screen space with Pratik Gandhi for Rahul Dholakia's 'Agni', an Excel Entertainment production. 

The film is based on firefighters.

Apart from that, she will soon be seen in 'Breathe Into the Shadow' Season 3 and 'Ghoomer', both opposite Abhishek Bachchan. 

'Ghoomer' is captained by R.Balki.

