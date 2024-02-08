Despite being one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, 'Adipurush' failed to live up to the expectations. It was a total disaster at the box office. The movie starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan received flak since its trailer release and when it was finally released in theatres, it stirred a controversy for several reasons. Saif who played Ravana in the film has finally reacted to 'Adipurush' debacle.
Saif told Film Companion that he is not star enough to pull off anything. The Nawab of Pataudi also said that he never thought of himself as a star, and he also doesn't want to.
The actor added, "I like being a star, but I don’t want to be delusional. My parents are big stars, but very realistic, very normal. There’s so much more in life to be real about, my focus has always been on that… The idea is not to be scared of failing. People say, ‘That was a brave choice…’ You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also, and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck, let’s go to the next one’.''
Directed by Om Raut, the mythological drama faced flak for its low quality VFX, weak character development and cheap dialogues. It also received criticism for substandard language for Lord Hanuman character.
Post facing criticism, writer Manoj Muntashir admitted that 'Adipurush' was ‘wrong’. In an interview with The Lallantop last year, he said that the intention behind the film was good, bu it failed to connect with the audience. He said, “Adipurush is a film which was made with good intentions, but it was wrong, and by accepting this, I will not become small''.