Sai Pallavi's 'Vennela' In 'Virata Parvam' Based On Real-Life Character

Sai Pallavi's character of Vennela is the focus of the upcoming drama 'Virata Parvam' which is directed by Venu Udugula.

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:47 pm

Actress Sai Pallavi's character of Vennela is the focus of the upcoming drama 'Virata Parvam' which is directed by Venu Udugula.

The character of Vennela is based on a woman named Sarala, whose mother gave the actress a saree in real life.

The creators of 'Virata Parvam' claim that Sarala, a real-life character, served as the model for the character of Vennela. The 'Virata Parvam' crew recently met Sarala's family in Warangal, and they were welcomed with open arms.

Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and director Venu Udugula all spent time with Sarala's family. Sarala's mother, who considered the 'Shyam Singha Roy' actress to be like her daughter, had presented a saree to her.

According to another report, Sarala's mother gave the 'Fidaa' actress a saree, which made Sai Pallavi very emotional.

The grand release of 'Virata Parvam', produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, is scheduled for June 17.

[With Inputs from IANS]

