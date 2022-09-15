Sagar Parekh: OTT Boom Has Led To The Evolution Of TV, It Has Forced Show Makers To Think Harder And Experiment

Discrimination between TV and film actors in India is not something new. However, many feel OTT does not abide by any such differentiation. Agreeing to the same is ‘Anupama’ actor Sagar Parekh. He says that the best thing about OTT is that it is an all-actors medium that only prioritises talent.

“Because of OTT, the priority has changed. It does not matter whether you have a TV, film or theatre background. Here no one is looked down upon or given extra importance, if you are creative and talented enough then you will get work,” he says.

With so many platforms coming up there is a plethora of content and therefore has ample opportunity for everyone. “Definitely it has become a lot easier for people who are trying to become actors now because so much content is being generated. So yes, just believe in yourself and if you have a hunger for fulfilling your dreams, you will definitely be a winner in the end,” he adds.

Sagar thinks the younger lot of actors are more advanced and trained enough because of the kind of content they are exposed to and for the fact that many of them do take formal education.

“They are smart enough to learn from social media also. So many are influencers already and have a good following which I think many seasoned actors don’t have. So I think that's the advantage the younger lot has,” he adds.

The actor feels that the OTT boom has also helped in influencing the evolution of the small screen. “Makers who are sticking to TV, creating content on TV, are having a tough time because they have to match the level of OTT because the audience has become quite smart and if they are unable to create enough creative content or something different or something really impressive, they are really going to have a tough time. So, the OTT boom has led to the evolution of TV. It has forced TV show makers to think harder and experiment, he says.

The audience appreciates relatable content. But, such content needs to be managed carefully.

“Yes people love relatable content, I am one of them. And, of course, it needs some seasoning and some masala to make it entertaining but one can’t overdo it. Also, there should be a limit that needs to be maintained as going overboard does not help. For example, Kashmir Files was too realistic and too relatable. So it really affected the emotions of people, which is somewhere good, but somewhere bad as well. I wouldn’t say it’s too bad but yes when you get out of the theatre you feel quite depressed. So, there needs to be a balance, I feel,” he ends.