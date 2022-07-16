Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Sadika Khan's Act Reminded Me Of Janet And Michael Jackson: Remo D'Souza

Sadika Khan, Remo D'souza
Sadika Khan, Remo D'souza IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 4:00 pm

'DID Super Moms' contestant Sadika Khan and her choreographer Vivek's performance to the song 'Dhoom Machale' has impressed judge Remo D'Souza so much that he compared their act to the iconic performance of Janet and Michael Jackson.

Remo shared: "The idea of using a 360-degree camera throughout the act was amazing and I must say that you both creatively controlled the camera and presented a wonderful performance. I never expected to see this level of performance on DID Super Moms."

"But, after seeing this act, I was reminded of a stunning performance delivered by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson years ago. It really felt like I was watching an international dance performance. Really great work," he added.

The show judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar airs on Zee TV. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

Sadika Khan Michael Jackson Remo D'Souza DID Super Moms TV Show
