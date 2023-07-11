Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Sachin Sharma Explains Why Gets Into Fights On 'MTV Roadies'

MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' contestant Sachin Sharma celebrated his birthday and launched the first official teaser for his new music video 'Duniya Zamana'.

Sachin Sharma
Sachin Sharma IANS

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 9:19 pm

Sachin, who earned his spurs at 'Dance India Dance 6', and is now a part of gang leader Prince Narula's team, celebrated his birthday in style.

Young B-town notables such as Khushi Singh, Jyotica Tangri, Sidharth Nigam, Prince Narula, Nia Sharma, Pratik Gaur, Vishal Jethwa and Jogindar aka Thara Bhai Jogindar were among the prominent people who joined the birthday bash.

Talking about his stint on the youth adventure reality show, Sachin said, "MTV Roadies has been the best show of my life, the best experience of my life, which has made me laugh and cry, and whatever emotions I had within me, were all out there, so the audience gets to see my real avatar on the show. People will get a first-hand knowledge of what I do apart from dancing."

Sachin added: "On this show I have probably fought a lot, there were a lot of fights and arguments. In one episode, I even picked up a stick to hit someone. I guess the Mumbaikar in me went out and the Haryanvi in me jumped up. I want to share so much, but I cannot. The show is epic."

During the birthday party, Sachin also launched the teaser for a new song titled 'Duniya Zamana', crooned by Kushal Paul and Jyotica Tangri, and features Khushi Singh as well.

Talking about the song, Sachin said, "It is an amazing music video, it’s been crooned and composed differently, it is shot beautifully and this one is especially for people who actually are in love and see love differently."

'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

