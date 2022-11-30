Sachin-Jigar On Composing Music For 'Bhediya', Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Music composers Sachin-Jigar who started as independent composers in 2009 have been delivering chartbusters since then and the recent being ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ‘Dasvi’, and the new release ‘Bhediya’ that have made become must-have party playlist. The film has hit the movie screen on November 25 and stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.



In an interview with Outlook, the duo talks about why the music of ‘Bhediya’ is as important as the story and their toughest genre.



Excerpts from the conversation



Q. Would you like to talk about the planning and execution that went behind the soundtrack for Bhediya?



Sachin -Jigar: Bhedya is a special film and the first of its kind so we had to keep in mind certain elements. Musical here again like 'Stree' has to play the factor to bring the fun quotient of the film and we tried to incorporate a lot of stories into the songs so when you watch the film, you will not feel like you are watching a horror film rather the music makes you feel that you are watching a fun film which it is actually it.



What we tried to do was create a soundtrack that is fun and which meets the film and that was the major decision that we had to take to be on the edge, not so horror and not so extra fun. It was a thin line but the way music has been received maybe when you see this in the film, you will know that these songs are the way they are in a certain way.



Q. Some of the songs are receiving a good response on social media. Were you expecting this love?



Sachin- Jigar: While we were making the songs, we were waiting to get excited. We made a lot of songs and we scrapped a lot of songs and lastly, the five songs that excited us are out here and we are so excited about it and we are excited about the film. The love that we are receiving from social media is only adding to our excitement. We make songs for everyone to like and love and when we do get a response, we feel grateful for everyone who loves it and for everyone who reaches out to us. We make music for our fans and if they like it then it's our victory.



Q. Talking about social media, what do you feel about the new trend of artists coming up from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels?



Sachin- Jigar: Social media has become a platform these days in a good way to showcase all of your talents. I really feel that it's a great boon for all artists and you are not dependent on anybody or any other platform to choose you because you are out there in front of people.



At the same time, I also feel that every artist is made for certain platforms and it is upon the artist to take up the responsibility and to make sure that whether we are doing 3-second or 30-second video on whatever platform, we try to keep the art alive and just make sure that we do good stuff. Every platform has its advantages and every artist on every platform has to be saluted for their hard work.



Q. Your work has covered almost all kinds of films. Anything, in particular, you would want to work on?



We would love to work on lots of stuff more, we would love to work on a Bhansali film, we would love to work on a period film, we have done period film with Reema Kagti but we would love to do more period films. Also, what we want to do is a true blue love story, more love songs, songs that are eternal so yeah we are itching to do a love story.



Q. How have you and your music evolved over the years?



Sachin- Jigar: We have started hearing a lot of music and with these kinds of songs, we have evolved as people. Earlier we were too rebellious to turn around our song to fit an audience but with time we realize that sometimes these changes are good. We have evolved and we have learned a way to take a step further.



Which genre would you say is the most difficult to compose music for?



Cinema generally is a very difficult genre to compose but it requires a lot of effort and out of all the songs, 'ABCD 1' has been a big challenge for us because there have been a lot of things that have been happening for the first time. All these things came on a very tough deadline and tough situation.