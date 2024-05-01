Art & Entertainment

‘Ruslaan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Aayush Sharma's Film Witnesses A Slight Growth On First Tuesday

Directed by Karan Butani, the film features Aayush Sharma in the titular role, and released on April 26.

Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa in 'Ruslaan'
The recently released Aayush Sharma-led film ‘Ruslaan’ has been getting love and praise from the audience, and netizens are lauding the film for its action sequences and gripping storyline. Now coming to its box office numbers, the film has witnessed a slight growth on its first Tuesday. On day 5, the film collected Rs 55 lakh, as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the action film has minted Rs 3.32 crore (including day 6 collections so far). 

Helmed by Karan Butani, the film stars Aayush Sharma in the titular role of a son of a dead terrorist. His character, Ruslaan, is then adopted by a police officer and wants to become a true patriot. The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malvade, Sangay Tsheltrim, Jagapathi Babu, and Manish Gaharwar in key roles. It has been produced under KK Radhamohan's Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) and revealed the day 4 box office collection of ‘Ruslaan’. In his note, Taran wrote, “#Ruslaan finds flavour at single screens mainly, Day 4 [Mon] is at par with Day 1 [Fri]… Multiplexes [urban centres] are dull… However, the 4-day total is extremely low… #Mumbai and #DelhiUP *circuits* have contributed approx 53% of #India biz so far [till Mon].”

He added, “[Week 1] Fri 79 lacs, Sat 93 lacs, Sun 1.11 cr, Mon 73 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.56 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

‘Ruslaan’ was released in theatres on April 26. South star Jagapathy Babu has also earned accolades for his portrayal in the film.

