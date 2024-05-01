‘Ruslaan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Aayush Sharma's Film Witnesses A Slight Growth On First Tuesday

The recently released Aayush Sharma-led film ‘Ruslaan’ has been getting love and praise from the audience, and netizens are lauding the film for its action sequences and gripping storyline. Now coming to its box office numbers, the film has witnessed a slight growth on its first Tuesday. On day 5, the film collected Rs 55 lakh, as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the action film has minted Rs 3.32 crore (including day 6 collections so far).