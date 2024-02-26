Roshan Mathew: In A Position To Pick And Choose Now

"The best thing that an actor can ask for is that you are considered for projects and that projects are offered to you. You're in a position to pick and choose. I'll never have enough of that and will always be greedy. So, I'm very thankful for how ‘Darlings’ has contributed to that. I did 'Poacher' right after that," Mathew told PTI in an interview.

The 31-year-old actor plays the role of a wildlife warrior in the Richie Mehta-directed Prime Video series, which started streaming from February 23.