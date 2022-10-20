Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Ron Perlman Boards Liam Neeson-Led 'Thug'

Hollywood veteran Ron Perlman will feature alongside Liam Neeson in the upcoming gangster thriller "Thug".

Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman mubi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 6:45 pm

The film marks a reunion between director Hans Petter Moland and Neeson after they worked on the 2019 movie "Cold Pursuit".

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Perlman joined the cast along with actors Yolonda Ross and Daniel Diemer.

"Thug" revolves around an aging Boston gangster (Neeson) who attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, though the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly.

Moland will direct the project from a screenplay by Tony Gayton. The film comes from Sculptor Media and Electromagnetic Production.

Warren Goz and Eric Gold are producing the movie alongside Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman.

Perlman was most recently seen in filmmaker Adam McKay’s satirical film "Don’t Look Up" for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s "Nightmare Alley". He will next star in Rian Johnson’s Peacock series "Poker Face" and Paramount’s "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts".

