Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Rihanna's Beau A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Assault And Weapons Charges

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 2:53 pm

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault and weapons charges stemming from a fight he had with a former rapper friend in Los Angeles.

Rocky, who wore a navy blue suit and sparkling diamond earrings, was trailed by three bodyguards as he arrived at LA criminal court for his arraignment, reports nypost.com.

The 33-year-old Manhattan native, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing two gunshots in the direction of one time 'A$AP Mob' rap collective member A$AP Relli in November.

He walked with a swagger to the podium inside the courtroom and struck a pose with his head cocked back before entering the plea through his lawyer, Sara Kaplan.

He said only "I do, your honour" and "I understand that" as Judge Victoria Wilson set a date for his next court appearance on November 2.

The court issued a protective order against A$AP Rocky, forbidding him from contacting members of the 'A$AP Mob', and Kaplan asked that the order go both ways.

"I would request the protective order be mutual because my client is also in danger," she told the judge, who responded that Kaplan would have to file documents to get the order.

The "Praise the Lord" rapper was hit on Monday with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm in the altercation, according to prosecutors.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

The new charges came after the rapper was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon linked to the same incident after arriving at LA International Airport with girlfriend Rihanna in April. He was released on $550,000 bail.

