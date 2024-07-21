Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities

Heena and Sheikh didn’t get a chance to think of Laapata Ladies until the screening that evening. Sheikh even said that the movie hadn’t been marketed well. As much as the movie had pleased the urban milieu then, it had remained out of imagination of those whose stories it mirrored. The women in the villages and mofussil towns had not met Phool and Jaya and Manju Mai of Nirmal Pradesh. This is where social sector organisations of the like of Aftertaste, working with communities in villages on issues ranging from ecology to education to enterprise took the mantle. Incidentally, Kiran Rao, the director of the movie, had wanted to be in the development space, and work in the social sector before she started her tryst with the camera. In an interview to PTI, she said that “she’ll reach out to people in the social space” to take the movie to the nooks and crannies of the country. Her wishes would be slowly fulfilled, one screening at a time.