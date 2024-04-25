The chapter, then, has blacked out pages and several lines have been redacted in the next few pages. Speaking to The Guardian, a spokesperson from HarperCollins, revealed why they have made this decision. The spokesperson said, “We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note. Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story.” However, the complete chapter will be available in the US edition.