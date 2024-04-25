Best known for her role in ‘Pitch Perfect’, Rebel Wilson is known for her quirky roles in comedy films. The actor is currently making news because she is set to release her memoir. The book has grabbed eyeballs because it recounts her experience of working on the sets of ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ where she felt ‘humiliated.’ She shared the screen with Sacha Baron Cohen. A recent development has revealed that the part where she talks about Cohen in the book will be published with redacted passages in the United Kingdom.
Chapter 23 of Rebel Wilson’s book ‘Rebel Rising’ has been titled ‘Sacha Baron Cohen and other A**holes.’ In that chapter, she recounts what happened on the sets of ‘The Brothers Grimsby.’ The actor wrote, “SBC summoned me via a production assistant saying that I was needed to film an additional scene. What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can’t be printed here due to peculiarities of the law in England and Wales.”
The chapter, then, has blacked out pages and several lines have been redacted in the next few pages. Speaking to The Guardian, a spokesperson from HarperCollins, revealed why they have made this decision. The spokesperson said, “We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note. Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story.” However, the complete chapter will be available in the US edition.
On the other hand, Cohen’s spokesperson has reacted to the development. They said, “Harper Collins did not fact-check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson's defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false.”
“Printing falsehoods is against the law in the U.K. and Australia; this is not a ‘peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years. This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning – that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books,” the statement continued.
‘Rebel Rising’ will be released in the UK on April 25.