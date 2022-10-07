Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann Join Cast Of The Comedy ‘Rock The Boat’

Actors Leslie Mann and Rebel Wilson are set to star in entertainment company eOne’s upcoming comedy film Rock the Boat. According to the entertainment website Deadline, filmmaker Luke Greenfield is attached to direct the movie originally written by Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor.

The latest draft is penned by Sarah Rothschild, Greenfield, and Jason Benoit. The female-driven comedy is inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands such as Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block throwing reunion tours aboard luxury cruise ships.

Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross, and Wilson are producing the film. Principal photography is set to commence in January next year.

