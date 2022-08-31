Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone As He Receives Best Actor Award For '83'

Actor Ranveer Singh received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in Kabir Khan's '83' from his actor-wife Deepika Padukone had his moment at the Filmfare Awards on Tuesday night. Looking dapper in a red suit and a bowtie, Ranveer didn't miss an opportunity to kiss Deepika, who is also '83' co-producer. The 'Cocktail' actor was in a much simple avatar in a long blue shirt and matching denims. She ditched the heels to opt for white shoes to go with her look and had her hair tied in a simple bun.

Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in '83' at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The film features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team. Deepika also had a small but pivotal role as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film. She was also the co-producer.

The film released in theatres after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had a gross worldwide collection of Rs.193 crore.

Ranveer Singh's last release 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' could also not perform at the box office. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', in which he has a dual role. He has also wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which would mark Karan Johar's return to direction. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Deepika has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Fighter in the pipeline.