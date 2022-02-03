Rannvijay Singha Quits 'Roadies,' Sonu Sood To Replace Him In Upcoming Season

For the last 18 years, actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha has been involved with the TV reality show 'Roadies,' either as a competitor, host, or coach. However, the long union is about to come to an end.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Singha will not appear in the nineteenth season of the adventure-based reality show. According to a source close to the development, “A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways.”

Singha confirmed the same and said, “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening,” he shares. Explaining that there were no problems with the production house, Singha says, “I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he adds.

There have also been rumours of actor Sonu Sood stepping into Singha's shoes. Surprisingly, he will be the lone mentor-host and the edition's face this year. The show's creators have abandoned the concept of gang leaders, forcing Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others to leave. However, there is no official confirmation by Sood or the channel.

The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will start airing on February 14.