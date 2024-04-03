Randeep Hooda Reveals ‘Nobody’ From Bollywood Supported Him When He Bagged Hollywood Films ‘Extraction’

“What support am I even supposed to ask for? Everybody’s busy with their own work. The industry isn’t some animal. It’s a large entity. I’m also a part of it. A lot of people guided me on this project, a lot of my old directors. So, I don’t understand what help I’m supposed to ask for. Am I supposed to ask for money? I would love for people to watch my movie, and to not get drowned by the political overtones that it has been assigned,” he said.