Randeep Hooda Reveals Alia Bhatt Was Terrified Of Him During ‘Highway’: She Hadn’t Seen Much Of The World

Randeep further explained how he had exposure since he had been in NCR with the Gurjars and Jaats. “I grew up among them. So, to keep her fear of my character in place… She used to be terrified of me, and I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn’t come sit next to me also. And that’s the effect we wanted in the movie, because that character had to be… She was new, she was still getting her acting chops right. I hope somebody does these things for me,” the actor recalled.