Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha Kapoor are one of the most loved father-daughter duos in Bollywood. Fans of the actor cannot get enough of the two and they are always looking forward to new pictures and videos of them. Recently, the actor was seen walking with Raha in his arms. The video has become the talk of the town.
As shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Raha in his arms. The actor was seen walking in what looked like a car parking alley. Ranbir was seen wearing a blue vest that he had paired with a white cap. Raha, on the other hand, was wearing a pink outfit with her hair up in a ponytail. While Raha’s face was not visible to the cameras, the actor was seen talking to her. Viral Bhayani wrote, “Daddy-daughter enjoying Sunday… Ranbir with cute little Raha enjoying quality time.”
The video has gone viral on Instagram. Fans took to the comment section and wrote how adorable they looked. Ranbir is often seen talking about Raha fondly in his interviews. The actor mentioned how her daughter has motivated him to maintain a healthier lifestyle. In a recent interview with Nikhil Kamath, he revealed that he has quit smoking after Raha’s birth. He said, “Now that I am a father and have a daughter, that’s a game-changer. That is making me question detachment and indifference because I feel like I was just born. I was reborn. I feel the 40 years of my life that I have lived was another life. I am feeling new emotions, new thoughts.”
On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’ He is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’