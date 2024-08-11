The video has gone viral on Instagram. Fans took to the comment section and wrote how adorable they looked. Ranbir is often seen talking about Raha fondly in his interviews. The actor mentioned how her daughter has motivated him to maintain a healthier lifestyle. In a recent interview with Nikhil Kamath, he revealed that he has quit smoking after Raha’s birth. He said, “Now that I am a father and have a daughter, that’s a game-changer. That is making me question detachment and indifference because I feel like I was just born. I was reborn. I feel the 40 years of my life that I have lived was another life. I am feeling new emotions, new thoughts.”