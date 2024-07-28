In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on People by WTF podcast, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how Alia Bhatt made changes to her behaviour for him. He revealed that she changed her ‘loud’ tone so that he could not get triggered by it. He said, “She, for example, used to speak in a very loud tone and I think because of my father's tone, growing up, that always kind of rattled me. So, she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you have lived 30 years of your life speaking a certain way.”