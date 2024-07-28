Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple is always in the spotlight for their chemistry. In a recent interview, Kapoor revealed how Bhatt changed herself after marriage for him and their relationship. He mentioned that Bhatt made conscious changes to make things easy for him.
In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on People by WTF podcast, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how Alia Bhatt made changes to her behaviour for him. He revealed that she changed her ‘loud’ tone so that he could not get triggered by it. He said, “She, for example, used to speak in a very loud tone and I think because of my father's tone, growing up, that always kind of rattled me. So, she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you have lived 30 years of your life speaking a certain way.”
He also mentioned that while Bhatt made significant changes for him, he has not contributed to their relationship in the same way. Kapoor confessed, “She changed more for me than I have changed for her. I am acknowledging it, but I should do something about it, I should change a bit.”
In the same conversation, the ‘Animal’ actor revealed that he took therapy, but he does not believe that it worked out for him. He revealed, “I have tried therapy before my father got sick. I don’t think it worked for me for two reasons. Firstly, because I couldn't express myself completely to the therapist. Secondly, the therapist, in some way, was teaching me how to manipulate life.”
Kapoor and Bhatt tied the knot in 2022. They have a daughter, Raha, together. On the work front, the couple will share the screen for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Love And War.’