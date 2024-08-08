Shared by a fan page dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor on X (formerly known as Twitter), the deleted scene from ‘Animal’ has become the talk of the town. The video shows a heavily intoxicated Ranbir Kapoor walking to the cockpit as his brothers are seated in their seats. With a cigarette dangling from his mouth, he signals the captain to leave the seat. He sits in the cockpit and takes charge of the plane. The scene does not have any dialogue, but ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ plays in the background which makes the scene more intense. The user wrote, “Not gonna forgive @imvangasandeep anna for removing this scene in the movie, it’s a pure display of Ranbir showing his silence and agony after k*lling his brother, especially that lifting off at the end #RanbirKapoor.”