Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ was released in cinemas last year. Even eight months after the release of the film, this Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer continues to be one of the most talked about movies in Bollywood. The movie has become the talk of the town once again after a deleted scene has gone viral on social media.
Shared by a fan page dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor on X (formerly known as Twitter), the deleted scene from ‘Animal’ has become the talk of the town. The video shows a heavily intoxicated Ranbir Kapoor walking to the cockpit as his brothers are seated in their seats. With a cigarette dangling from his mouth, he signals the captain to leave the seat. He sits in the cockpit and takes charge of the plane. The scene does not have any dialogue, but ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ plays in the background which makes the scene more intense. The user wrote, “Not gonna forgive @imvangasandeep anna for removing this scene in the movie, it’s a pure display of Ranbir showing his silence and agony after k*lling his brother, especially that lifting off at the end #RanbirKapoor.”
Take a look at the deleted scene from ‘Animal’ here.
The tweet has fetched over 27.6K views. Reacting to the video, fans were perplexed as to why Vanga omitted the scene from the film. One fan wrote, “Two of the brothers present in the scene get killed by Aziz in post-credits that's why.” A second fan commented, “Would love to see this movie's director's cut version @TSeries.” A third fan said, “This scene of the plane ascending symbolizes the story reaching new heights from here on. You can also see a similar shot in the movie when the plane is about to hit a mountain and take off. And the story takes off to the next level. @imvangasandeep is a MAD Genius. Period.”
Vanga’s ‘Animal’ broke records at the box office. It earned over Rs 900 crores at the global box office. While the movie was a commercial success, critics called out the movie for its violence and misogyny.