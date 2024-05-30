Art & Entertainment

'Animal': Aalim Hakim Shares Unseen BTS Pictures Of Ranbir Kapoor As Aziz, Fans Can't Get Over The Intimidating Look

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of BTS pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in 'Animal.' The pictures have gone viral on social media.

Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ranbir Kapoor is still basking in the success of ‘Animal.’ The actor was praised for his double roles of Ranvijay and Aziz in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Recently, a BTS picture of Kapoor as Aziz was shared by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The picture has gone viral, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Taking to his Instagram, Aalim Hakim shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz. The actor is seen in a white t-shirt that has turned red because of fake blood. His face is also red with blood all over it. For the accessories, the actor is seen sporting a silver chain. Sharing these pictures, Hakim wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in ANIMAL. These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of the movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz's intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir’s eyes.”

Take a look at the post shared by Aalim Hakim here.

He continued, “The looks of the film are gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting next to me after he finished the shot, I requested him to allow me to click a few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency. The audience has given a lot of love to all the looks of Ranbir in Animal and Aziz’s character has made a solid impact.” The hairstylist also thanked Vanga for bringing out the best from everyone in the crew.

The post has fetched over 44K likes in two hours. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Whoa…Waiting for Animal Park!!” A second fan commented, “WOWWWWWWWWWW I CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU RANBIR LOVE YOU SO MUCH AZIZ.” A third fan mentioned, “He looks so dangerous... Can't wait to see him on the big screen.”

After the success of ‘Animal’, Vanga has started laying the ground for the sequel – ‘Animal Park.’ The movie will go on floors in 2026.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises