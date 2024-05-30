Ranbir Kapoor is still basking in the success of ‘Animal.’ The actor was praised for his double roles of Ranvijay and Aziz in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Recently, a BTS picture of Kapoor as Aziz was shared by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The picture has gone viral, and fans cannot get enough of it.
Taking to his Instagram, Aalim Hakim shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz. The actor is seen in a white t-shirt that has turned red because of fake blood. His face is also red with blood all over it. For the accessories, the actor is seen sporting a silver chain. Sharing these pictures, Hakim wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in ANIMAL. These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of the movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz's intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir’s eyes.”
Take a look at the post shared by Aalim Hakim here.
He continued, “The looks of the film are gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting next to me after he finished the shot, I requested him to allow me to click a few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency. The audience has given a lot of love to all the looks of Ranbir in Animal and Aziz’s character has made a solid impact.” The hairstylist also thanked Vanga for bringing out the best from everyone in the crew.
The post has fetched over 44K likes in two hours. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Whoa…Waiting for Animal Park!!” A second fan commented, “WOWWWWWWWWWW I CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU RANBIR LOVE YOU SO MUCH AZIZ.” A third fan mentioned, “He looks so dangerous... Can't wait to see him on the big screen.”
After the success of ‘Animal’, Vanga has started laying the ground for the sequel – ‘Animal Park.’ The movie will go on floors in 2026.