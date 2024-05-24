Art & Entertainment

Did Imran Khan Take A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’? Actor Clarifies ‘I Would Never Critique Another Person’s Film’

Imran Khan mentioned that he is ready to make a comeback, but has become very “sensitised and sensitive”.

Google
Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Google
info_icon

Actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan, was last seen in the film ‘Katti Batti’ (2015). After a couple of box office failures, the actor took a sabbatical from work, but fans are now excited as he recently made a return to public life. During a recent interview, he mentioned how his  future career choices would be aligned with his experiences with mental health in the last few years. 

Adding how he has become very “sensitised and sensitive”, Imran mentioned that he is ready to make a comeback. He told Zoom, “I am now consciously wanting to get to work, wanting to find something interesting to work on”. The actor stated how he now has a “slightly different creative and emotional perspective”. He said, “It’s easy to live in this Bollywood bubble where you start to buy into that narrative and to start to think that box office is king and how it is received and all of that. What that does ultimately is devalue what I genuinely cherish.”

When questioned about the kind of films he would do, Imran said that he cannot watch things that have a hardness or bleakness, adding that he likes  “gentler” films, as a viewer and as an actor.  “I am currently very sensitive and sensitised to that sort of bleakness, to darkness, to violence and gore, it overwhelms me,” he quipped. Talking about his contemporary, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, wImran said that he can’t “critique” the film. “It looks like it’s got a fair bit of action,” he remarked.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Imran had mentioned that he took a dig at ‘Animal’ when he said, “I don’t want to do a film where somebody solves a problem with a gun.” However, Imran clarified that he actually was discussing a series that Abbas Tyrewala had offered him. “I was referring to a role I was offered. People like to take things and make it about another film. I personally would never critique another person’s film in public, I consider it disrespectful,” he said. 

Well, for now, we cannot wait for Imran to announce his next project soon.

