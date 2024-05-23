Imran Khan Reveals His 'Khandaani Bimaari' That He Shares With His Uncles Aamir Khan And Mansoor Khan

He told Zoom, “From the moment I entered the business with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I have turned down more money than I have accepted. You can show up at events and they will pay you. You can walk the ramps and they will pay you. You go to the launch of a shopping mall, you cut a ribbon and they pay you. I never accepted those things. The number of people who would call and say come and cut a ribbon and take so much money. For me, I would always tend to pull away from those things. Truthfully, I have turned down more money than I have accepted.”