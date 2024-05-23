Imran Khan Reveals His 'Khandaani Bimaari' That He Shares With His Uncles Aamir Khan And Mansoor Khan

Actor Imran Khan might have been away from films for a while, but he has managed to stay in the limelight lately with his public appearances. Now during a recent interview, the actor drew a comparison with his uncles Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, and called it his family’s tendency to only focus on films. He mentioned how the entire family tries to maintain a certain disengagement from public life.
He told Zoom, “From the moment I entered the business with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I have turned down more money than I have accepted. You can show up at events and they will pay you. You can walk the ramps and they will pay you. You go to the launch of a shopping mall, you cut a ribbon and they pay you. I never accepted those things. The number of people who would call and say come and cut a ribbon and take so much money. For me, I would always tend to pull away from those things. Truthfully, I have turned down more money than I have accepted.”
He called it a ‘family tendency’ and mentioned that his uncle Mansoor Khan, after making four films, left the city, moved to Coonoor. “I could say, yeh thodi khandaani bimaari hai (it’s a family ailment). A little bit of disengagement and disenchantment with which a lot of people hold such value, for us, in my family that is what I have seen and that is how I have been raised that don’t put stock in these things. This comes and goes like a tide. You don’t put your stock in that. You put stock in your craft, you put stock in your film. Film is forever,” Imran chimed in.
It is believed that he is all set to make his Bollywood comeback after a nine-year break. While it was said that he would feature in Vir Das’ directorial debut, ‘Happy Patel’, Imran recently denied the rumours and told Times Entertainment, “It’s not true. Vir Das is directing and starring in Happy Patel. I am not in the film. They have just used a photograph of me as part of an in-film joke.”
Imran Khan was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.