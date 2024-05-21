It is no surprise that Aamir Khan has stopped attending Bollywood award shows since the 90s. The actor gets nominated for his work at several award shows but he refuses to attend them. In a recent interview, the actor’s nephew, Imran Khan, revealed why his uncle does not attend these events. He revealed how not just his uncle but most of his family members are not into attending these star-studded events.
In a conversation with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani, and Prashasti Singh on ‘Chill Sesh’, Imran Khan talked about how his family likes to stay away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. The actor revealed that Aamir Khan does not like attending award shows because he puts his craft before the glamour. The actor said, “I grew up in a family of people, who dedicated themselves to the craft but none of them were enamoured by the glitz and the celebrity. What I was always taught was, ‘We take our craft seriously, we put our heart into that, the rest of it is sprinkling on the top, which you shouldn’t be enamoured with.’” In previous interviews, Aamir has mentioned how he is not interested in commercial awards.
Imran also revealed how awards are given to actors who are available in the city when the award show is taking place. He recollected an event from his career and said, “Right after my first film came out, we went through that phase. They don’t address it directly, they will ask, ‘Are you free on such and such date?’ Then if you say maybe, they will follow, ‘Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh…’ They don’t want to come out and directly talk about that thing. So, there were a bunch of these things which I felt were weird.”
On the work front, Imran made his Bollywood debut with ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ where he shared the screen with Genelia D’Souza in 2008. His last film was ‘Katti Batti’ with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. After this film failed to resonate with the audience, he took a hiatus. He is, now, set to make his comeback after almost a decade.