In a conversation with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani, and Prashasti Singh on ‘Chill Sesh’, Imran Khan talked about how his family likes to stay away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. The actor revealed that Aamir Khan does not like attending award shows because he puts his craft before the glamour. The actor said, “I grew up in a family of people, who dedicated themselves to the craft but none of them were enamoured by the glitz and the celebrity. What I was always taught was, ‘We take our craft seriously, we put our heart into that, the rest of it is sprinkling on the top, which you shouldn’t be enamoured with.’” In previous interviews, Aamir has mentioned how he is not interested in commercial awards.