Starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, ‘Sarfarosh’ recently completed 25 years. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the makers of the film decided to treat fans to a special screening in Mumbai. The special screening was attended by the cast and the crew of the film. At the event, Khan broke his silence and finally talked about the much anticipated ‘Sarfarosh 2.’
Speaking to the media at the special screening of ‘Sarfarosh’, Aamir Khan talked about how he had been asking director John Matthew Matthan to start working on ‘Sarfarosh 2’ for long. He also mentioned how the movie had dropped a hint about the sequel in the climax. The actor said, “Aapne hum sabke dil ki baat chheen li hai. Main to kai saalo se John ke peechhe pada hoon ki banao. Balki humne jo film ka aakhri scene hai usme thodi si feeling bhi di thi ki ‘Sarfarosh 2’ aane waali hai (You have just said what we all have felt in our hearts. I have been after John for so many years that he should make the sequel. In the climax of ‘Sarfarosh’ we have given a hint about ‘Sarfarosh 2’ as well).”
Khan mentioned how he feels that ‘Sarfarosh 2’ should be made. He talked about how coming up with the right script for the film is going to be a challenge. He continued, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it. So, John, you will have to get to work here. ‘Sarfarosh 2’ banni chahiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that.”
The special screening of ‘Sarfarosh’ was attended by Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, Makarand Deshpande, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra and Ashok Lokhande. Released in 1999, the movie revolves around how an Indian police officer goes undercover to fight cross-border terrorism. This superhit film was remade in Kannada and Telugu as well.