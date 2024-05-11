Speaking to the media at the special screening of ‘Sarfarosh’, Aamir Khan talked about how he had been asking director John Matthew Matthan to start working on ‘Sarfarosh 2’ for long. He also mentioned how the movie had dropped a hint about the sequel in the climax. The actor said, “Aapne hum sabke dil ki baat chheen li hai. Main to kai saalo se John ke peechhe pada hoon ki banao. Balki humne jo film ka aakhri scene hai usme thodi si feeling bhi di thi ki ‘Sarfarosh 2’ aane waali hai (You have just said what we all have felt in our hearts. I have been after John for so many years that he should make the sequel. In the climax of ‘Sarfarosh’ we have given a hint about ‘Sarfarosh 2’ as well).”