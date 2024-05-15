Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why

Several production houses have relocated base from Delhi to other nearby cities to shoot for upcoming popular movies. Read on to know why.

Audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of upcoming films like ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and ‘Raid 2,’ but often overlook the arduous process of their creation. Behind the scenes, the filmmaking journey is demanding, especially when it comes to shooting locations. While Delhi has, for a long time, been a popular backdrop for many projects, filmmakers today opt to recreate the capital’s ambiance in cities like Lucknow or Bhopal.

 This shift is primarily due to the significant costs associated with shooting in Delhi, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Originally planned for an extended duration, shoots are now undergoing revisions. Aamir Khan’s Delhi schedule for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has been notably shortened. “Instead of a month, now it will be shot in Delhi only for 8-10 days, around July,” a source informed the media outlet.

A source also cited Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Ulajh,’ which recently concluded its shooting schedule. Initially planned for a 12-13 day shoot in Delhi, the film’s budget exceeded expectations during filming in London. Consequently, the makers opted to complete the remaining portion of the shoot in Bhopal. Similarly, Aanand L Rai’s upcoming ‘Nakhreywali’ saw the team shoot in Lucknow for about 40 days, and they recreated Delhi there.

The producers of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ have reportedly decided to recreate the essence of Delhi in Lucknow instead of shooting in the capital itself. A production person informed the portal, “They shot in the city for four days, including India Gate, and then 47 days in Lucknow. Atleast 20-25 films in today’s time are being shot in Lucknow because of the subsidies and quick permissions.”

Discussing the challenges of filming in Delhi, a production head highlighted that the city has become prohibitively expensive for film shoots. “If you want to shoot at Rajiv Chowk for 4 hours, it means eight lakh rupees for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. GST ki baat agar nahi bhi karte, ₹2,36,000 will be taken by New Delhi Municipal Council, a lakh rupees will be taken by the parking guys. Around two lakh rupees by the Delhi Police for security. You can do the maths,” as per the report.

In such cases, cities like Bhopal and Lucknow have emerged as viable alternatives for filmmakers due to their cost-effective shooting locations and subsidies offered by local authorities.

