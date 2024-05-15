Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why

Discussing the challenges of filming in Delhi, a production head highlighted that the city has become prohibitively expensive for film shoots. “If you want to shoot at Rajiv Chowk for 4 hours, it means eight lakh rupees for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. GST ki baat agar nahi bhi karte, ₹2,36,000 will be taken by New Delhi Municipal Council, a lakh rupees will be taken by the parking guys. Around two lakh rupees by the Delhi Police for security. You can do the maths,” as per the report.