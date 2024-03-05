Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary have reunited after 16 years of 'Taare Zameen Par'. On Monday, Darsheel dropped a collage of two photos, one is a still from 'Taare Zameen Par' and another is their recent pic which hints at their upcoming project. In the recent pic, Aamir is seen in the get-up of an old man. This has excited their fans; many have guessed that Darsheel is hinting at 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Nothing has been confirmed yet whether they have reunited for a film or an ad.
Darsheel shared the collage on his Instagram handle and wrote, “BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we’re together again Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal. 4 Days to go!!!”.
On Tuesday, Darsheel dropped pictures of Aamir Khan in several get-ups. In the first pic, Aamir is seen in a suit sitting on a chair, in the second one, he is seen in a wild look holding a stick with fire and in the third pic, we see Mr Perfectionist in the get-up of an astronaut.
''It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor,'' wrote Darsheel as he shared the pics on social media.
As soon as Darsheel dropped the posts, netizens started commenting. Mnay turned nostalgic. One wrote, ''Sitare zamin par....I guess ?'' while another wrote, ''16 saal ho gaye Tare zameen par ko 😮. Aisa lag rha ki kuch saal pehle ki baat hai''. One fan wrote, ''This will be the best and most exciting reunion''. ''Wow great just we are eager to see both of again after Tare Zameen Par it was your both superhit Jodi as Professor and Student All the best,'' commented another user.
Well, we have to wait for the announcement. However, there are reports that Darsheel is reuniting with Aamir in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Aamir recently spoke about the film at TV9 during their conclave, where he confirmed that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will be a Christmas release. He said, “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun''.