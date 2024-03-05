Well, we have to wait for the announcement. However, there are reports that Darsheel is reuniting with Aamir in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Aamir recently spoke about the film at TV9 during their conclave, where he confirmed that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will be a Christmas release. He said, “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun''.