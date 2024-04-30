Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Support Mumbai City FC Together, ‘Animal’ Actor Hugs Players After Win Against Goa

Ranbir Kapoor was seen cheering for the team on Monday evening, along with wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently went on a dinner date with Karan Johar, NTR Jr and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi over the weekend. Now post that, Alia and Ranbir were seen attending the semi-final match of the Indian Super League on Monday evening in Mumbai. The much-loved couple cheered for Ranbir’s team, Mumbai City FC. Spotted in casual attires, Ranbir and Alia also donned Mumbai City FC merchandise.

Several pictures and videos of the two having a great time at the match have now gone viral on social media. The official Instagram page of Mumbai City FC also shared the couple’s pictures on the platform.  In one of the videos, Alia and Ranbir are seen waving at their fans post Mumbai FC’s win against Goa. The video was captioned as, “All smiles for @mumbaicityfc's co-owner #RanbirKapoor after #TheIslanders punched their ticket to the #ISLFinal!”

Seeing them at the match, several fans commented on it and even wrote congratulatory messages for the couple after the win. One social media user commented, “Ranbir & Alia looking so good 🤌🏻✨,” another wrote, “Gorgeous couple!!!💙.” Some fans asked the couple to visit Kolkata for the final match, and commented, “@ranbir_kapoooor @aliaabhatt come to kolkata for the final & feel the energy… @indiansuperleague finale🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

In one video shared on Instagram, Ranbir was even seen hugging and cheering for his team’s players on the field. The team shared the video with the caption, “#TheIslanders co-owner, Ranbir Kapoor and his better half @aliaabhatt at the Arena tonight 🫶.”

Ranbir’s association with Mumbai City FC kicked off in 2014, and he now co-owns the team with Bimal Parekh. On the work front, Ranbir is all set for his next film ‘Ramayana’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, and the actor’s look as Lord Ram in the mythological film, was leaked online recently.

