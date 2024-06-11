In the same conversation, he recalled how the censor board had chopped ‘Bombay Velvet.’ He mentioned how he lacked support then and he succumbed to the pressure. He praised Vanga’s nature and continued, “I was under so much pressure during Bombay Velvet about the recovery and opening of the film. But it didn’t feel like mine anymore. I should have been stubborn like Sandeep and fought back to keep my version. You can argue with his creative vision, and he gives space to argue. But what do we do in general? We only attack and cancel people. We don’t discuss or debate.”