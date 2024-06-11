Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he supports Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He mentioned that he likes his honesty.

Anurag Kashyap, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Photo: Facebook
While Sandeep Reddy Vanga was criticized for glorifying violence and misogyny in ‘Animal’, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took everyone by surprise when he showed his support for the director on social media. He shared a picture with him and hailed the movie for breaking ground in Indian cinema. In a recent interview, he opened up on why he supports Vanga.

In a conversation with Zoom, Anurag Kashyap opened up about why he is often seen siding with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He mentioned that he liked the director for his honesty. He said, “I like the guy. I have no problem with him. Unlike a lot of people in the industry who pretend to be someone they are not, he is honest. The former kind, I think, is even more toxic. But Vanga is an honest man. I don’t like anything more than honesty, no matter what others’ issues with honesty are. I love talking to him.”

In the same conversation, he recalled how the censor board had chopped ‘Bombay Velvet.’ He mentioned how he lacked support then and he succumbed to the pressure. He praised Vanga’s nature and continued, “I was under so much pressure during Bombay Velvet about the recovery and opening of the film. But it didn’t feel like mine anymore. I should have been stubborn like Sandeep and fought back to keep my version. You can argue with his creative vision, and he gives space to argue. But what do we do in general? We only attack and cancel people. We don’t discuss or debate.”

On the work front, Vanga will start working on ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas. While Anurag Kashyap will be seen acting in ‘Bad Cop’ with Gulshan Devaiah. Additionally, he will also be seen starring with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Maharaja.’

