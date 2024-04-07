Ram Gopal Varma, an Indian film director and screenwriter who is often referred shortly by his intials RGV. He is a well-known film director who had directed many movies in Telugu,Hindi and Kannada. The characters in his movies would definitely leave a mark in the minds of the audience as each and every character in his film would have an unique narrative. He had gifted many special movies to the Indian film industry which show his fantastic talent in filmmaking. Here comes five different movies of Ram Gopal Varma for us to rewatch on his 62nd birthday.
1. 'The Attacks of 26/11' – (2013)
Released in the year 2013, it is completely based on the book ‘Kasab: The Face of 26/11’ written by Rommel Rodrigues and has a major focus on Ajmal Kasab who was the perpetrator of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This movie shows the worst and horrifying events that happened during and after the attack. Ram Gopal Varma’s special talent in the art of filmmaking was showcased in the movie with his direction that made the audience feel like they were there in the scene in real. He also has a huge attention to detail and his own unique way of storytelling through which he was able to immerse the audience into the horror of the tragic events in the movie.
Usually these tragic stories must have an emotional side also and that was also showed by RGV by adding a good emotional depth to the story which makes the viewers to get empathized with the victims and their families. Balancing between sensitivity and authenticity in it’s raw form is difficult and RGV did it with ease in 'The Attacks of 26/11'. The apt cinematography and perfect sound design made the film stand out where it was also premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and gained positive reviews.
‘The Attacks of 26/11’ stands as a touching reminder of the courage, faith and strength that emerge in the darkest of times’.
2. 'Satya' – (1998)
Released in the year 1998, is a crime movie which was both produced and directed by RGV (Ram Gopal Verma). This movie can be said as the first work of RGV’s Gangster trilogy which is about the organized crime in India. This film was written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla and it has a vast star cast comprising J.D.Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and others. This story revolves around a character named Satya, an immigrant in Mumbai, who was searching for work.
During his job search, he gets to meet Bhiku Mhatre and befriends him. Bhiku shows him the city’s underworld and both get involved in it. The changes in the life of Satya forms the rest of the story. Ram Gopal Verma’s direction portrays the reality of Mumbai’s underworld so realistically which could resonate deeply with the audience who seek unique and authentic narratives. He amazes the audience with his unique storytelling capability along with intense drama and compelling characters.
3. 'Sarkar 3' – (2017)
Released in the year 2017, 'Sarkar 3' is the third installment of the 'Sarkar franchise' which is the continuation of 'Sarkar Raj'. It is a political crime thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan as lead along with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and others. In this movie. Ram Gopal Verma showed his ability to create a tense political thriller with an amazing narrative and good power play.
His savvy direction brought the amazing portrayal of Subhash Nagre by Amitabh Bachchan to life. Verma’s huge attention to detail adds a good depth to the storyline where his consummate use of cinematic techniques lifts the dramatic impact of the film. This masterpiece showcases suspense, ambition and betrayal which solidifies RGV’s reputation as an insightful filmmaker in the world of Indian cinema.
4. 'Company' – (2002)
Released in the year 2002, ‘Company’ stars Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and others. It is a gangster film which was inspired by real events where it explores the Mumbai’s underworld. This movie shows the fallout between the two Mumbai’s underworld characters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. Verma captured the underworld hierarchy with a tightly woven narrative which takes the viewer into a world of intrigue and danger. As Verma has a high attention to detail, he brought to life the dynamics of loyalty, power and betrayal in the criminal underworld.
The music and cinematography immerse the audience more in the realism of the Mumbai’s underworld. Amazing performance from Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi heightened the success of the movie where Verma gave a psychological depth of his characters to his movie. As the locations play a major role for the films, this movie was shot in different locations like Hong Kong, Mumbai and Mombasa, it received many positive reviews and was a commercial success too.
5. 'Rangeela' – (1995)
Released in the year 1995, this movie is a romantic comedy which directed by Ram Gopal Verma. This movie has an infusion of vibrant energy which is showcased through captivating visuals and wonderful music. This film revolves around a girl from the streets of Mumbai who aspires to become an actress. Verma’s unique storytelling ability and his consummate direction perfectly balances the various elements of the film like drama, comedy and romance.
Again Verma’s high attention to detail brings in front the world of Mumbai’s film industry with realism and authenticity. Amazing performances by Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff provided the depth to the characters and brough charisma. This movie can be categorized under timeless classics of Indian cinema where it had also set new standards for the Indian film music by it’s music composed by the talented A.R.Rahman. Verma’s unique storytelling and creative direction brought fresh life to the Bollywood romantic comedy genre as a whole.
