Released in the year 2013, it is completely based on the book ‘Kasab: The Face of 26/11’ written by Rommel Rodrigues and has a major focus on Ajmal Kasab who was the perpetrator of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This movie shows the worst and horrifying events that happened during and after the attack. Ram Gopal Varma’s special talent in the art of filmmaking was showcased in the movie with his direction that made the audience feel like they were there in the scene in real. He also has a huge attention to detail and his own unique way of storytelling through which he was able to immerse the audience into the horror of the tragic events in the movie.